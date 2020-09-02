In brief: The Witcher 3 launched over five years ago, and we have seen plenty of visual mods for the PC version in that time. One, in particular, has been around since shortly after the game's release. Called The Witcher 3 HD Reworked Project, it is about to enter version 12.0, and it looks stunning.

A modder who goes by the handle HalkHogan dropped a trailer (above) for an update to his Witcher 3 HD Reworked mod on Monday. The video shows comparisons between the vanilla Witcher 3 and his modded remaster. While some of the changes are subtle, many are quite remarkable.

Water has been given reflective qualities and a higher level of detail. Some of the 4K textures add an extraordinary level of sharpness to the models (above). Virtually every object in the game has been reworked or touched up, including grass, snow, rocks, and dirt. Some items even have new 3D models to go with the new and improved textures.

As far as whether it will melt your GPU, HalkHogan says that as long as your graphics card was released in the last few years, his mod will run with no loss of performance. For older GPUs, an average decrease of about only five frames per second was experienced.

With or without a graphical overhaul, The Witcher 3 is one of those games worthy of a second playthrough. If it's been a while, it might be fun to have another go with this mod installed. The Witcher 3 HD Reworked is available right now from Nexus Mods, but the vastly improved version 12 does not launch until September 19.