What just happened? Gigabyte has announced a new laptop that it says is aimed squarely at professional gamers, the Aorus 15P. Starting at $1,599.99, it features a high-refresh-rate display, a 10th-gen Intel Core CPU, and Turing RTX graphics card options.

Gigabyte says the Aorus 15P was designed in collaboration with esports teams, including G2 Esports. Its weight, usually one of the worst elements in gaming laptops, comes in at a respectable 4.4 pounds; it's also less than one-inch thick. The Razer Blade 15, for comparison, weighs 5 pounds. Gigabyte adds that the chassis has undergone a series of pressure tests to ensure its durability.

In terms of specs, the laptop is packing a 15.6-inch, 144Hz 1080p IPS display with a Core i7-10750H and 16GB of RAM. Graphics options are limited to the RTX 2060 and the Max-Q version of the RTX 2070 in the Aorus 15P WB model. Both cards should make the most of the screen's high refresh rate, especially with less-demanding esports titles.

The machine can fit two M.2 SSDs and comes with 512GB of storage. Port-wise, it has three USB-A, one USB-C, an HDMI, an SD card reader, a headphone jack, and an Ethernet port.

Gigabyte is lauding the Aorus 15P's cooling. It uses the company's "Windforce Infinity Cooling System" that's found in other Aorus and Aero laptops, which combines two 12-volt fans, five heat pipes, and multiple vents to help eliminate throttling and overheating issues. Gigabyte says it improves cooling efficiency by up to 30%.

The laptop also features an eight-hour battery life (allegedly), per-key lighting, Wi-Fi 6 ,and Bluetooth 5.0.

While 144Hz is fast, there are laptops offering 300Hz, including the similarly priced Razer Blade 15, and 360Hz displays are on their way. The Aorus 15P is lighter and will likely run a lot cooler than our Best Gaming Laptop winner, though.

The Aorus 15P is $1,599.99, while the $1,699 Aorus 15P WB variant has the same specs but ups the graphics card from the RTX 2060 to the RTX 2070 Max-Q.

If you are an esports fan and want to improve your CS: GO skills, check out Logitech G's free training program, Playmaster.