What just happened? The Holstein dairy cow is back in business. Gateway, the iconic brand that revolutionized the personal computer industry starting in the mid-80s, recently announced a partnership with Walmart to bring new products to the market.

Walmart will be the exclusive provider of Gateway laptops, 2-in-1s and tablets in the US and Puerto Rico. Laptops will be offered in a variety of configurations with both Intel and AMD hardware, we’re told, across a spread of price points.

The most affordable laptop, the 11.6-inch Ultra Slim, starts at $199.99 and includes an AMD A4 APU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage in your choice of black, purple, blue or green color schemes. At the opposite end of the spectrum is the 15.6-inch Creators Series laptop, which is powered by an Intel Core i5 CPU alongside an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $1,199.99.

In total, nearly a dozen laptops and tablets are now on offer. More systems will be added to the roster later this year, Gateway said.

Acer, as you may know, acquired what was left of Gateway’s assets in 2007 for $710 million. If you’re interested in learning more about the company’s history and how it changed the landscape of computer buying, be sure to check out our recent feature titled, Gone but Not Forgotten: Gateway 2000.