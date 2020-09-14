Recap: Microsoft got ahead of Sony by announcing both the release date and prices of its next-gen consoles—the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. In the case of the latter, which is less powerful and lacks a disc drive, Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon believes it will become the better selling of the two.

Unlike Sony, which revealed both versions of the PS5 back in June, Microsoft had been quiet about its disc-less console—much of what we knew came from sources such as controller packaging. That all changed last week when the company confirmed the Xbox Series X’s $499 price and the $299 Xbox Series S, both of which launch on November 10.

Microsoft has positioned the Xbox Series S as a cheaper alternative to its big brother, one that’s designed for 1440p gameplay at 60fps with support for up to 120 fps. As you can see in our spec-by-spec comparison, the Series S clocks in at four teraflops of GPU power while the Series X hits 12.5 TFLOPS.

Despite being less powerful, that $299 price tag has already caught the eye of many consumers, particularly those who want a next-gen console but aren’t as concerned about 4K resolutions or don’t own a UHD television.

One person who believes the Series S will outsell its more expensive sibling is Mortal Kombat co-creator, Ed Boon. He’s compared the console to Apple’s budget iPhones—the 11 and SE—which are best-sellers. “High end & afordable line = Microsoft came to play,” Boon tweeted.

Just like the lower priced iPhones (11 & SE) are the best sellers. The $299 Xbox Series S could very well be the best selling next gen Xbox.



It seems that Boon's excitement about next-gen consoles isn't limited to Microsoft's machines. He recently sang the praises of Sony’s PS5, noting that people are underestimating the impact its custom SSD will have on gaming. “It’s suddenly going to open doors that weren’t considered possible before,” he said back in May.

Sony is conducting one final “PlayStation 5 showcase” livestream on Wednesday when we’ll hopefully find out the consoles' prices and release date. The former has reportedly been a sticking point for the firm, which is reportedly lowering the MSRPs following the Xbox Series X/S unveiling.