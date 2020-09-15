In brief: The Apple Watch Series 6 and 8th-generation iPad may have stolen the show at Tuesday's "Time Flies" presentation, but Apple did take a moment to confirm the long-rumored Apple One subscription bundles are coming. It also unveiled Fitness+ a new exercise service and app.

Although Apple One is slightly different than what was rumored, it's the same concept at its core. The program will consist of three subscription packages and price tiers.

The entry-level bundle, called Individual, has Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage for about $15 per month. The Family plan is the same services, but bumps the iCloud storage up to 200GB and costs $20 monthly. The Premier tier is $30 per month. It increases iCloud to 2TB and throws in Apple News+ and Apple's newest subscription service Fitness+. It and the Family bundle can be shared with up to six family members.

"Apple One in cludes a 30-day free trial for any services that customers do not already have. With Apple One, customers will receive only one invoice each month, and they can easily change or cancel their Apple One plan at any time. With the Family and Premier plans, up to six family members can access all the included services with their own personal accounts and preferences."

Apple just announced Fitness+ as a new service that will help users exercise. It includes weekly videos with various workouts, including cycling, treadmill, rowing, HIIT, strength, yoga, dance, core, and mindful cooldown, led by professional trainers. The Fitness+ app also integrates with the Apple Watch. So as users follow the videos, tracking information is displayed as an overlay on the screen. Users will not have to look down at their watch to check their heart rate or other metrics. This service is $10 per month but is included in the $30 Apple One Premier bundle.

Current subscribers of all services offered in any of the Apple One packages will automatically be enrolled in the appropriate tier at the discounted rate. Others who have one or more subscriptions will be directed to a tier that they may find beneficial to their needs.

As for how much users can save, Apple says that the Individual plan is a $6 per month discount when compared to paying separately. The Family tier can save users $8 per month. The Premier bundle is the best deal costing $25 per month less. Apple did not have a precise time when Apple One would go live, only saying it was coming sometime this fall.