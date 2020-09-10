Rumor mill: Apple has been pushing both itself and developers to move to subscription-based services. The company already has several up for offer, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, News+, Apple Arcade, and iCloud. It now appears that it might be preparing to offer bundles of these subscriptions at discounted rates in a package called Apple One.

Apple may be rolling all of its subscription services into a single bundle called "Apple One." Data miners at 9to5Google decompiled the most recent APK update to the Apple Music app for Android and discovered references to "Apple One" and "Subscription Bundle" within the code. There was even a description providing more clues.

"Your Apple Music subscription will be included in Apple One starting %s. You will not be charged for both subscriptions. You can manage your Apple One subscription using your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac"

So the code suggests Apple One will include Apple Music and at least one other subscription service. The data mining also seems to confirm a report from Bloomberg in August stating that Apple was working on subscription bundles that anonymous insiders referred to as "Apple One."

The sources said that the pricing would have different tiers. A "basic package" would include Apple Music and Apple TV+. More expensive bundles will have the basic tier with other subscriptions tacked on like Apple Arcade, News+, and upgraded iCloud storage. The pricing of the bundles would be discounted when compared to paying for each service separately.

The APK did not have any information on pricing or release date, but did say that users would be able to manage their Apple One subscription from their iPad, iPhone, AppleTV, or Mac. It also did not mention Android devices even though the code was found in the Android version of Apple Music.

It is important to note that references to unreleased features and services found in an app's source code do not necessarily guarantee they are coming, so at this point, take the news as a rumor. However, Apple has a press event coming up on September 15, so we might hear something official at that time.

Image credit: Apple Music by Jinna Sardsongvit, Bundled Services by Sritan Motati