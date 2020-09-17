In brief: Nintendo is now fully focused on the Switch after having officially discontinued production of the 3DS handheld. Collectively, Nintendo sold nearly 76 million units during the system’s run. That’s a respectable number and far more than the disappointment that was the Wii U but it was nowhere near as successful as the original DS family which was responsible for nearly 155 million units sold.

Visitors of Nintendo’s Japanese website were the first to notice a note on product pages for the various 3DS systems stating that they have been discontinued. On the English site, there’s now only a single reference to the 3DS in the form of a support link at the very bottom of the page alongside a link for Wii U support.

Nintendo announced the 3DS in March 2010, officially unveiled it at E3 later that year and launched it in early 2011. Initial sales were a bit of a disappointment, prompting Nintendo to cut the price of the console from $249 down to just $169 roughly five months after its release.

The Japanese gaming giant would go on to put out multiple iterations of the handheld over its lifetime.

After a little more than three years on the market, Nintendo has already sold more than 60 million Switch consoles with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Image credit: Chiara Sakuwa, Lutsenko_Oleksandr