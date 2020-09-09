In brief: Nintendo has reportedly asked its manufacturing partners to ramp up production of its Switch handheld gaming system yet again. Will it be enough to meet demand heading into the holiday buying season?

Nintendo’s Switch has been in short supply for most of 2020 for one reason or another.

The Japanese gaming giant in early February said that the coronavirus, which was just starting to make global headlines, was having an impact on production. Specifically, hardware destined for sale in Japan was being delayed.

As Covid-19 led to mass global shutdowns and shelter-in-place orders, demand for game systems like the Switch soared as people looked to curb their newfound boredom. Factor in additional manufacturing disruptions with the launch of the wildly popular Animal Crossing: New Horizons on March 20, and you had the perfect recipe for widespread shortages.

Nintendo responded by increasing production of the Switch in mid-April. In June, the company said production was back to normal but if Bloomberg’s sources are accurate, it seems that Nintendo is still dealing with supply issues.

People familiar with the company’s strategy told the publication Nintendo’s manufacturing partners are now operating at 120 percent to help meet demand. The goal is now to turn out as many as 30 million consoles for this fiscal year, they said.

Shares of Nintendo are up nearly 4.5 percent on the day.

Image credit: Wachiwit, Pe3k