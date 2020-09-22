Editor's take: Samsung's speedy M.2 SSD will soon be available to purchase and it's a bit more affordable (at least on the low end) than you might have expected. If you're a professional or enthusiast with a knack for speed, you'll want to keep this on your radar for an upgrade or potential future build.

Samsung on Tuesday shared additional details regarding its upcoming 980 Pro, the company’s first consumer PCIe 4.0 NVMe solid state drive. The Samsung SSD 980 Pro will be offered in capacities of 250GB, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB with sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,000 MB/s and 5,000 MB/s, respectively (on the higher-capacity drives).

Random read and write speeds check in at up to 1,000K IOPS, which according to Samsung, makes it up to twice as fast as PCIe 3.0 SSDs and up to 12.7 times faster than SATA SSDs.

Heat is often a byproduct of speed and that holds true here as well. To counter, Samsung has equipped its new NVMe SSDs with a nickel coating on the controller and a heat spreader on the back side to help diffuse heat.

Samsung’s new drives will be available worldwide later this month in 250GB, 500GB and 1TB capacities with pricing starting at $89.99. The 2TB drive is scheduled to drop closer to the end of the year, Samsung said. All models will come backed by a five-year limited warranty.