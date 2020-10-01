In a nutshell: The new Surface Laptop Go is designed to extend the Surface lineup, bringing key features from the main line to a smaller and more affordable design. At 2.45 pounds, it's also the lightest Surface laptop to date.

Microsoft on Thursday shored up rumors with the official introduction of a low-cost Surface Laptop. The 2-in-1 features a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen display (1,536 x 1,024 resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio, 148 PPI) that’s driven by a 10th-gen Core i5-1035G1 processor and Intel UHD Graphics.

Systems can be configured with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM (per Microsoft’s specs, but a blog post on the system cites up to 16GB of RAM) and up to 256GB of SSD storage.

Other notable features include a full-size keyboard with 1.3mm of key travel, a USB-C port, a USB-A port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a proprietary Surface Connect port and a 720p front-facing camera. It comes loaded with Windows 10 Home in S mode and boasts Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity with a battery rated for up to 13 hours of runtime on a single charge.

Select configurations also have a Fingerprint Power Button with One Touch sign-in using Windows Hello, we’re told.

The new Surface Laptop Go starts at $549.99 and is available to pre-order now in your choice of ice blue, sandstone or platinum color schemes. Look for it to ship on October 12.