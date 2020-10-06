In brief: If you're concerned about buying faulty products through Amazon over the holiday season, you can rest a little easier now. Throughout the remainder of 2020, many items -- including expensive electronics and PC components -- will have a much longer return window than usual.

Instead of the usual 30 days that you'd have to ship a defective or unwanted item back to Amazon, until December 31, you'll have until January 31, 2021 to do so. This information can be found in Amazon's updated "About Our Returns Policies" support page, under the "Extended Returns Information" section.

It's not entirely clear why Amazon is instituting this new policy, but if we had to take a guess, we'd say it's probably related to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Over the past several months, the world has been distracted, to say the least -- figuring out which items need to be returned when it is simply not a priority for many people.

To that end, we're glad to see this policy go into effect, though it might have a few restrictions. Amazon says "most" items shipped between October 1 and December 31 will be eligible for the expanded return window, but not all.

Aside from the unlocked 30-day limit, the usual rules for returning a product through Amazon still apply here. The company will provide you with a shipping label, but it's up to you to handle the rest (unless you choose UPS pick-up, where available).