Amazon Prime Day kicked off today, which brings out the bargain hunters in full force. Knowing this, HP decided to time a sale around Amazon's annual event in hopes of snagging some of that crowd with some spectacular deals running through October 17. In addition to slashed prices and "doorbuster" deals, there are limited time and limited quantity items that smash the prices even more.

We’ve browsed through the deals and gathered together several of the best bargains, including high-end gaming PCs, laptops, and monitors. Here's what you'll find...

Ultraportable two-in-ones are a hot item in general, and the HP Spectre x360 is one of the best ones. We gave it the 2-in-1 Ultraportable award in our recent Best Laptops of 2020. Regularly selling for $1,230, HP knocked it down to $1,130 at the start of its sale a couple of days ago and is currently having a "flash sale" with a starting price of $1,009.75.

The base unit is powered by a 10th-gen Core i5-1035G4 with Intel Iris Plus Graphics, but can be configured up to an i7-1065G7 if you don't mind paying a bit more. These 2-in-1 fold-overs offer reliable and comfortable trackpads, but are just as versatile with the included HP Active Pen.

These convertibles have excellent battery life even while driving the standard FHD display or the 4K AMOLED upgrade. Other features include a Windows Hello-compatible webcam, a fingerprint reader, Wi-Fi 6, two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, a USB-A 3.1 port, a microSD slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The 13-inch model starts at $1,009, or you can bump up top the 15-inch for $1,349.

When HP marked down its 13-inch Envy to $949 during its Labor Day sale, we thought it was a steal. This time it has the 15-inch model marked down even lower. If you're looking for a decently powered laptop on the cheap, look no further than the HP Envy 15t.

The base model starts at $803 and packs an Intel Core i5-1035G1 and 8 GB RAM. It's not quite as powerful as the 13-inch that was on sale during Labor Day, but upgrading to the same i7-10510U brings it up to $1,023, which is still not bad considering the 13-inch variant is currently priced at $1,050. So snagging the 15t instead is a no-brainer.

The multi-touch FHD display is adequate for most uses, but you can upgrade to a 4K UHD AMOLED if you are ready to spend a bit more. Storage options include 256GB/512GB/1TB SSDs. Of course, the Envy also comes with Thunderbolt 3, USB Type-C, DisplayPort 1.4, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5 connectivity.

The Envy's keyboard and trackpad are superb. For the privacy-minded, it also comes equipped with an "unhackable" camera security system that shutters the webcam when not in use and removes it from Windows Device Manager until you hit F12.

With many schools and businesses still working from home, many are finding themselves in need of a cheap desktop to get them by. Whether it's for the kids doing school work or adults completing your daily work routine until you can get back into the office, an HP Slim has just enough to get you through this temporary shutdown.

The Slim has a modest AMD Ryzen 3 3250U (2.6 GHz base clock, up to 3.5 GHz max boost) with integrated AMD graphics. What it might lack in performance it makes up for in memory and storage. It comes with 8GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM, 256GB SSD primary storage, and 1 TB 7200 RPM HDD secondary storage. The Slim also has a 3-in-1 memory card reader and DVD-writer optical drive.

Of course, it comes with all the connectivity and accessories that you need to get up and running in minutes. It includes a wired mouse and keyboard, so once you unbox, all you'll need is a monitor.

Standard Ethernet and WiFi 5 will get you hooked up to your modem or router, and has Bluetooth 4.2 for getting any wireless devices you might have connected.

Best of all, as its name suggests, it's slim. At 11.93 x 3.74 x 10.63 in, you shouldn't have any trouble fitting it to your workspace no matter how makeshift it might be. And for only $379.99, it's not going to break the bank for something intended to be a temporary solution.

If a gaming laptop is what you are after, HP has most of its Omen models discounted. You can even break into laptop gaming for under $1,000. The Omen 15t-dh100 has been slashed by $100 to $929. The base model comes with a Core i7-10750H and GeForce GTX 1650 Ti (4 GB) but is configurable up to a Core i7-10750H with GeForce RTX 2060 (6 GB) for $190 more.

For those looking for power beyond the entry-level, HP also has Core i7 and Core i9 Omens marked down by up to $150. For instance, the Omen 15T-DH100 with a Core i7-10750H and GeForce GTX 1660 Ti is just $1,200.

All Omen laptops come with a variety of display options to suit anyone's preference—60/144/300Hz in HD (all IPS), 4K 60Hz in the 17-inch model, and an AMOLED screen for the 15-inch version. They also feature Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, NVMe storage, up to 32GB of SDRAM, Thunderbolt 3, DisplayPort 1.4, and fast charging battery support. The fast charger can get the powerpack up to 50 percent in around 45 minutes.

If desktop gaming is more your jam, Omen PCs are marked down as much as $200. The Omen 25L (GT12-0240m) is a great starter rig for the budget minded. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 3900 with Radeon RX 5500 graphics, the newest Omen 25L is capable enough to give you a great gaming rig, and it won't break the bank at only $799.

Better yet, if you can wait until Thursday, HP will be knocking another $50 of the price bring it to $749.

The Omen 25L comes with 8GB HyperX DDR4-3200 XMP SDRAM (1 x 8 GB) configurable up to 32GB (2 x 16 GB). The base model also only comes with a 256GB SSD, so you might want to use the savings to spring for one of the larger options. They go up to 2TB ($340 more), but a 1TB would be a better bet at just $140 extra—just enough to eat away that discount. Secondary SATA HDD options are available as well (1TB or 2TB).

If you are interested in a bit more zing, you should also checkout the HP Omen 30L. It's currently $200 off ($1,380).

If you are picking up one of HP's gaming machines, you might be wanting a good gaming monitor to go with it. The HP 27x Curved Display, which is normally $300, is marked down to $240.

This 27-inch full HD LCD monitor has a 144Hz refresh rate with FreeSync technology for smooth gameplay. Its 2 million pixel, 16:9 curved screen makes games more immersive than playing on a flat panel. It has an audio output, HDMI and DisplayPort 1.2 connectivity with HDCP support. It's an all-around solid choice that will not break your budget, even at its regular price.

If money is less of an object and you're in the market for a high-end gaming "monitor," the Omen X Emperium is a 65-inch monster that will have your games jumping out of your desktop or entertainment center.

This 4K UHD VESA Certified HDR Display with 1,000 nits peak luminance provides vivid, colorful, and high contrast visuals. When paired with a GeForce graphics card, the Emperium provides seamless gameplay at 144Hz and 4ms response time leveraging Nvidia G-Sync HDR technology.

The Omen X Emperium doesn't just stop at great visuals. It has a soundbar with high grade speakers and three 120-watt amps to deliver every thump and explosion for an immersive sound experience.

It also has all the connectivity that you'd need whether you are using it on your desk or entertainment center, including one DisplayPort 1.4, three HDMI 2.0, an audio output, Ethernet (10/100/1000M GbE), three USB 3.0 (fast charging, power delivery up to 4.5 W), and one SPDIF.

The Omen X Emperium regularly sells for $4,999 but is marked down to $3,799, saving you $1,200.

This is a sponsored post brought to you in collaboration with HP and the HP Store.