Bottom line: Photographers, vloggers, and cinematographers on a budget might want to have a look at Samsung's latest fully-sized SD cards. Both the PRO Plus and EVO Plus series consist of four SKUs ranging from 32GB up to 256GB, with all models classified under U3 Class 10, except for the U1 Class 10 32GB EVO Plus. The latter series starts at $6.99 and goes up to $39.99, while the 32GB PRO Plus is slightly more expensive at $9.99 and is topped off by the $49.99 256GB model.

We're yet to see the arrival of next-gen PCIe 4.0-based SD Express storage cards that will truly make the lives of content creators easier. Samsung, however, is targeting the 4K UHD and 1080p crowd with its new PRO Plus and EVO Plus series of UHS-1 SD cards.

The PRO Plus lineup starts with the 32GB SDHC model that's capable of 100MB/s reads and 60MB/s writes. The three remaining variants (64GB, 128GB, and 256GB) also share the same read speed but up the write speed to 90MB/s. Samsung notes that this performance should make for flawless 4K UHD video recording and burst shots.

The EVO Plus series, on the other hand, offers consistent data transfer rates of up to 100MB/s across all models, which according to Samsung, will enable smooth playback even while editing 4K and 1080p content. Buyers of either SD Card series should also expect high durability as they all feature Samsung's 'seven-proof' protection against water, temperature, X-rays, magnets, shocks, accidental drops, and wear.

Their durability means these SD cards are backed by an impressive 10-year warranty. All models in the PRO Plus and EVO Plus series will start shipping next week, except for the 32GB and 64GB PRO Plus variants that'll arrive next month.