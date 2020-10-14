What just happened? When it comes to iOS 14's new home screen widgets, there are two groups—those who love them and those who hate them. I happen to love them—at least the more useful ones. They aren't just limited to Apple's native apps, either. Any developer can make a widget for its app, and Spotify just released its own today.

Spotify announced on Wednesday that it has rolled out an iOS 14 widget in the latest update to its iPhone app. The Spotify community initially suggested a home-screen widget back in June, and the idea got more than 5,000 upvotes, triggering developers to mark it as "Under Consideration."

Apparently, the idea was good enough for them to quietly add it into a closed beta version of the app. After a few weeks of testing, the widget was deemed good enough for prime time, and Spotify added it to the latest update, which started rolling out today.

The mini interface is very simple—no more than a box with five of your most recently played tracks (medium size) or one track if you choose the small version of the widget. To jump back to something you were listening to, just tap one of the icons. It's worth mention that Apple has a nearly identical widget for its Music app, but has an additional "larger" size that displays up to nine tracks.

To get the widget, make sure your version Spotify app is current and have used it since the update. Touch and hold the home screen to enter edit mode. Click on the plus (+) icon in the upper-left corner to bring up the widget selection screen. Scroll down until you see the Spotify widget or icon. Tap it, select the size you want, and then tap "Add Widget." You can rearrange it on your home screen if you wish or just tap "Done" if you like it's placement.

Image credit: Daniel Constante