In brief: Apple is now accepting pre-orders for two new products introduced recently, the revised iPad Air and the new iPhone 12. Note that all new iPhones now ship without EarPods and a charger in the box so if you need those accessories, you'll have to pay extra for them.

The new iPad Air broke cover during Apple’s Time Flies digital presentation in mid-September. It features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display driven by Apple’s new A14 Bionic SoC, a six-core processor / four-core GPU that affords a 40 percent boost in CPU performance and a 30 percent improvement in graphics performance, respectively.

Other amenities include a 7-megapixel front-facing FaceTime HD camera and a 12-megapixel rear-mounted camera, a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6 support. It runs iPadOS 14 out of the box.

Pricing starts at $599 for the Wi-Fi only model, or $729 for the base model with cellular connectivity. It’s available to pre-order from today in your choice of silver, rose gold, green, blue and space gray and launches on October 23.

The iPhone 12, meanwhile, was revealed as one of four new 5G-compatible iPhones earlier this week. It packs a 6.1-inch display, the same A14 Bionic SoC as the iPad Air and employs a dual rear-facing camera system comprised of an ultra-wide shooter with f/2.4 aperture and a wide-angle unit with f/1.6 aperture.

Apple’s new iPhone 12 is offered in black, white, red, green and blue color schemes with between 64GB and 256GB of onboard storage. Pricing starts at $799 with availability also slated for next Friday, October 23. The iPhone 12 Pro is also up for pre-order although delivery dates are already slipping into November.