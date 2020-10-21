Something to look forward to: Do the words Madmartigan, Bavmorda, and Peck mean anything to you? If you do know your Daikini from your Nelwyn, here’s some exciting, or potentially horrific, news: Willow, Lucasfilm’s 1988 cult fantasy, is getting a sequel series that’s coming to Disney Plus.

Willow was one of several fantasy movies from the eighties that those who grew up in the era remember fondly—Legend, Krull, and The NeverEnding Story, to name some of the best. While it never gained rave reviews at the time—few of them did—the Ron Howard-directed Willow was a favorite among many 80’s kids.

The upcoming series will see Howard return as executive producer, along with original star Warwick Davis (Star Wars, Leprechaun), who plays the titular Willow Ufgood. Director duties for the pilot episode will fall to Crazy Rich Asians’ John M. Chu.

The original movie focuses on wannabe-sorcerer Willow as he fights to protect a baby called Elora Danan, who is prophesied to bring about the downfall of evil queen Bavmorda. He’s helped on his journey by some Brownies (fairies) and Daikini (humans), including mercenary Madmartigan, played by Val Kilmer.

“It’s creatively exciting to not only revisit the world and characters first conceived by George Lucas, Bob Dolman and myself but to see it take flight in such fresh, fun and cinematic ways through the imagination of Jon Kasdan and Team Willow,” said Howard. “This isn’t a nostalgic throw-back, it’s a creative lean-forward, and it’s a blast to be a part of it all.”

The series is set years after the original, though it's unclear if it will have any relation to the trilogy of novels that follow on from the film.

This won’t be the first 80s fantasy to be turned into a modern series. The Dark Crystal got the same treatment by Netflix. The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance was a prequel to the 1982 Jim Henson movie, and while it was well-received, Netflix canceled the show after just one season—but the streaming service does love killing off shows people enjoy.

There’s no word on when the Willow series will arrive. In the meantime, you can watch the original on Disney Plus.