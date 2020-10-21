In brief: What do you get when a laptop maker joins forces with the design branch of a car company? Apparently, you get the Porsche Design Acer Book RS -- that's quite the mouthful, but it's a real product, and the result of a new collaboration between Acer and Porsche Design (if you hadn't guessed that already).

The notebook was announced today, and it's Porsche Design's second attempt to create a sleek, branded laptop that "sets new standards" in performance and design. If you aren't aware, Porsche has tried to develop its own laptop in the past: the Porsche Design Book One.

Unfortunately, that device didn't do too well. It was top-heavy, roughly-designed, and it suffered from several software issues. Users probably could have looked past some of those shortcomings under other circumstances, but at $2,500, there just wasn't enough value to do so.

Fortunately, it looks like Porsche Design has learned from a few of its mistakes with the Book RS. Aesthetically, it looks stunning, with a carbon fiber back, metal trim, and smooth, clean edges. The display has more actual screen space than the Book One, and the hinge looks much sturdier.

Obviously, we can't say for sure how good the quality will be without trying the notebook for ourselves, but overall, it seems like an improvement. And even if it isn't, its price tag -- $1,399 -- is still significantly easier to swallow than the Book One's.

In terms of hardware, Porsche Design's latest device packs in "up to" an 11th gen Intel Core i7 processor (we're unsure of the exact model at the moment), an Nvidia GeForce MX350 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 14-inch, 1440p IPS screen protected by Antimicrobial Gorilla Glass.

In terms of battery life, Porsche and Acer are promising 17 hours of battery life, fast charging, fingerprint logins, Wi-Fi 6, and a "full array of ports" including USB-C, Thunderbolt 4, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 connectivity options.

Porsche Design and Acer have also worked together on the Mouse RS, a $110 input device with a similar visual design as the notebook itself.

There's also a "travelpack," which consists of a mousepad, the Mouse RS, in addition to a notebook carrying pouch and sleeve. You'll be able to get all of these accessories -- and the Book RS -- by snagging the $2,000 Porsche Design Acer Book RS premium package.

We don't know when Porsche Design's new laptop will hit the market, but we'll probably learn that information and more some time in the next few months.