Alternatives for your money: Considering other ways to spend your money on a high-performance vehicle, a Jeep Trackhawk with 707 horsepower can be had brand new for around $100,000. If you aren't set on an SUV, a gently used Hellcat can be yours for roughly $50k. Early model Vipers regularly sell for around $35,000. Or for roughly $100K, you can get yourself a nice used supercar like a Lamborghini Gallardo or a Ferrari 360.

Hennessey Performance Engineering has announced plans to take Ford’s revitalized Bronco platform to new heights.

The American tuning house, which is perhaps best known for being among the first to tweak Dodge’s Viper under the Hennessey Venom banner in the 90s, will replace the stock EcoBoost V6 in the new Bronco with a 5.0 liter supercharged Ford V8 engine.

In tandem with Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission and other performance upgrades like an air-to-water intercooler and a cat-back exhaust, the hopped-up Bronco will reportedly generate 750 horsepower with a 0-60 mph time of just 4.5 seconds. It's the same engine that goes into Hennessey's modified Ford Raptors.

It’s not all about performance as buyers will also get upgraded suspension, new wheels and off-road tires as well as a custom hood and an aftermarket bumper, among other mods.

According to CEO John Hennessey, the Bronco may be one of the most desirable vehicles since the introduction of the Ford GT.

Hennessey said production will be limited to just two dozen units for the 2021 model year and predictably, you’ll have to pay handsomely to bring one home. A complete build, in either a two-door or four-door configuration, is priced at $225,000 plus vehicle shipping costs. It comes backed by a three-year / 36,000 mile warranty from Hennessey.

Either way you slice it, that's an incredible amount of money, especially for a Bronco.