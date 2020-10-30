Why it matters: Apple has quite a few services these days, and it can be difficult to manage them all; especially in an era where just about every other tech company also wants a bite out of your monthly budget. Fortunately, Apple has a solution to this problem (or, at least, its portion of the problem) in the form of Apple One, launching today for all.

If you're not aware, Apple One is effectively a subscription service for subscription services: it charges you one monthly fee and gives you access to Apple's entire library of paid services. It was announced months ago, but it's finally available, just in time for the holiday season.

Apple One comes in three distinct flavors: the Individual plan, the Family plan, and the Premier plan. The Individual plan, as you might expect, is only for one person. However, it gives you access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage, all for a relatively low price of $14.95/month.

According to Apple, that nets you about $6 a month in savings, which is substantial for a subscription.

Next up, we have the Family Plan, which is a bit more expensive at $19.95/month. It includes the same services as its cheaper alternative, but it bumps the iCloud storage up to 200GB, and lets you share the subscription with up to five other people.

The final, most expensive plan -- Apple One Premier -- is $29.95 per month, so it's about double the basic subscription's cost. You're still limited to sharing Apple One's benefits with up to five people, but to make up for that, you get access to Apple News+, a whopping 2TB of iCloud storage, and a free Apple Fitness+ subscription, whenever that launches.

For one reason or another, Apple still hasn't opened up sign-ups for Apple One, but the service does go live today, so be sure to check back over the next several hours to see if anything has changed.