Editor's take: GOG.com over the next week is running its annual Made in Poland sale featuring attractive discounts on games from that region. Even if you don't plan on playing anything right now, it's a great opportunity to pick up some well-known titles at bargain basement pricing.

Highlights include all three games from The Witcher franchise including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition for just $14.99 (a 70 percent discount), Tower of Time for 65 percent off (now $8.74), Superhot and Superhot: Mind Control Delete for $9.99 and $14.99, respectively, and Panzer Dragoon: Remake for $16.73 (that’s 33 percent off the normal $24.99 asking price).

This War of Mine: Complete Edition is another excellent offering at 70 percent off, yours for only $8.15, as is Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition for $17.99 (normally $59.99).

GOG.com is also offering up a copy of retro-inspired 2D shooter Butcher absolutely free. Described as a blood-soaked love letter to the early 90s, Butcher launched in 2016 and was designed in the spirit of Doom and Quake. This version is DRM-free and requires no activation or online connection to play. Grab it before the freebie expires on November 18.

The Made in Poland sale runs through November 23 at 9 am Eastern.