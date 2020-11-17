In brief: The PlayStation 5 doesn't arrive in the UK until this Thursday, November 19, but it seems plenty of people have secured pre-orders. Somewhat surprisingly, PS5 titles accounted for almost a fifth of all boxed games sold in the country last week.

The information comes from GamesIndustry.biz editor Chris Dring. "PS5 games accounted for almost 19% of all games sold in the UK last week... despite the console not being available yet," he tweeted.

The PlayStation 5 arrived in the US, Canada, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, and Singapore on November 12, while the rest of the world has to wait until November 19.

The figures reflect the number of consumers who have already secured a PS5 through pre-orders. As with other areas, there will be no units available to buy on launch day; a decision prompted by the pandemic. The UK is currently in the middle of second major lockdown, which sees non-essential businesses closed until at least December 2. But stores are allowed to operate click-and-collect services—Apple is doing the same thing with the iPhone 12 line.

With PS5 titles taking up such a large chunk of boxed sales, many people are in the unenviable position of owning a highly anticipated game with nothing to play it on.

In other UK game chart news, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War became the first CoD title in 13 years to miss out on the number one spot during its launch week. That honor went to Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which boasted launch sales more than double those of its predecessor, Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Forty-two percent of the game's sales were for the PS4 version, while 18 percent were for the PS5. The rest of the sales were for the various Xbox platforms.