In brief: It's not just home comforts that make people opt for remote work. Offices can be depressing places – their dull, ugly, boring designs can impact workers' mental health, to the point that many employees are considering quitting.

Most offices are bland, dull, miserable boxes, with migraine-inducing lighting and drab colors. They certainly don't make occupants happy to come into work, and can even affect productivity. Kinly's latest Art of Productivity report notes that many of today's generic and outdated office spaces are creating a disconnect with the people inside them.

Some offices are so depressing, 34% of UK workers said they would consider quitting their company due to the dull or uninspiring workplace, and nearly half of those aged between 25 and 34 already have. It's not just because they want to work somewhere prettier: 21% said these environments were negatively impacting their mental health.

The situation has led to almost half of UK enterprises experimenting with how audio-visual technology in offices can boost employee creativity and mood – as the old adage goes, a happy worker is a productive worker. 77% of AV professionals say beautiful workplaces boost productivity, and 65% believe the technology should be used for artistic or aesthetic purposes instead of just functionality.

Over two-thirds of AV teams are now working closely with HR departments to help support employee wellbeing. Over half of businesses surveyed in the report are using the likes of digital signage, visual tools, screens, and speakers to enhance workspace atmosphere, aesthetics, and accessibility.

"Office design is no longer just an aesthetic choice, it's a strategic one," said Kinly CEO Tom Martin. "The office has become a second-choice experience for many employees, but implementing technology creatively can and will make a difference."

In addition to using AV tech to support neurodiverse employees, it is also being utilized to keep remote or hybrid workers in sync with those in the office, building a sense of community and teamwork.

Kinly's survey covered 1,000 UK office workers and 425 AV professionals working at enterprises across Europe.

Most people would likely rather work from home, but the pain of being forced back into the office could certainly be lessened if the workspace is vibrant, beautifully designed, and filled with the latest eye-pleasing technology.

Many companies are now mandating that employees return to the office following several post-pandemic years of working from home. Some firms are switching back to five (or more) in-office days per week, telling staff who refuse to return to find another job.

Image credit: Alex Kotliarskyi