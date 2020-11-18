Something to look forward to: Google is working on a version of its Chrome browser native to Apple's new Arm-based M1 silicon. Day-0 issues are apparently causing the browser to crash, but new macOS users with a penchant for browsing should see a boost in performance once it is up-and-running.

Google updated its Chrome download page yesterday to include a version optimized for macOS devices with the new Apple M1 processor. The roll-out was halted, though, due to apparent crashes.

Reviews of the new generation of Macs are painting a positive picture for team Cupertino. Apple included in its latest OS update its newest CPU architecture translator, Rosetta 2, to aid in the transition between Intel and Arm chips. Aside from the new M1 Apple Silicon chip, Rosetta 2 has been given a portion of the credit for the successful launch.

Despite Apple’s accommodation of older macOS apps, companies are working to bring their own products to the new platform.

The new Chrome release was not quiet in that Google has touted “the largest gain in Chrome performance in years,” but their release-day blog post was silent on M1 optimization.

The previous iteration of the browser has apparently been working well on new Macs due to successful translations of older apps built for x86 architectures. Chrome is notoriously memory- and power-hungry, so an Arm-optimized version will be a welcome revelation to those looking to conserve their laptop's resources.