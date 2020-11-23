A wing and a prayer: With Black Friday and Cyber Monday just days away, one has to hope that retailers have held back at least a sliver of stock to offer during these sales events. Even if supply is very low, there’s still at least a glimmer of hope that eBay, Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace won’t be the only place to find marked up electronics this holiday season.

2020 will go down in history as one of the stranger years in recent memory, at least in terms of holiday shopping. While it’s not uncommon to have one or two red-hot items that are next to impossible to get your hands on during the holidays (remember Tickle Me Elmo, the Nintendo 64 and Furbys?), this year has well over half a dozen items that fall into that category.

Those in search of a Microsoft Xbox Series S | X are mostly striking out, as are those hunting for a PlayStation 5, any of AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 series CPUs and Nvidia RTX 30 series graphics cards. AMD’s new Radeon RX 6800 and 6800 XT cards also appear to be out of stock at this moment.

During a recent interview with Russian news outlet TASS (via TechRadar), Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan said, “Everything is sold. Absolutely everything is sold.”

“And everything will be sold in Russia, there’s no doubt about that. I’ve spent much of the last year trying to be sure that we can generate enough demand for the product. And now in terms of my executive bandwidth I’m spending a lot more time on trying to increase supply to meet that demand.”