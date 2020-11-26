What just happened? Were you looking forward to playing Watch Dogs Legion’s multiplayer element next week? Unfortunately, owners won’t be able to experience the online mode this year after Ubisoft announced it was being delayed to early 2021.

Following many months of hype, Watch Dogs Legion arrived last month to positive reviews, though the general consensus was that it falls into the ‘good not great’ category. Its case for greatness hasn’t been helped by the often abysmal PC performance and numerous bugs, which are behind the multiplayer mode’s postponement.

“As part of our commitment to fixing the game’s issues, we’ve decided to delay the Online mode of Watch Dogs: Legion to early 2021,” the company explained. “This will allow us to focus on fixing issues with single player, and it will give us more time to test the Online experience to help ensure a smooth launch of the mode.”

Watch Dogs Legion’s multiplayer had been set to arrive on December 3. The good news for those still exploring London’s streets and skies is that Update 2.2 releases this week to add a manual save button while addressing some bugs and crashes.

Ubisoft promises more updates will land throughout December that will improve the game’s stability. It adds that further graphical optimizations for the PC will also be pushed out, helping the game reach a constant 60 fps on high-end GPUs—welcome news for players who have to drop the graphics settings to get anywhere near that.