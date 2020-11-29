The tech community at large is mourning the loss of Tony Hsieh, an Internet entrepreneur who was known for pioneering a new work culture at Zappos, a billion-dollar online shoe and clothing company later acquired by Amazon, where he served as CEO for over 20 years.

On Friday, two weeks before turning 47, Hsieh died from complications from burns and smoke inhalation sustained in a house fire that had occurred days earlier.

Tony Hsieh was a beloved character, he wrote a book titled "Delivering Happiness," a widely recommended read where he describes how he built a different work culture at Zappos that took into the equation everyone involved at the company, from customers and suppliers, to employees. Most recently, Hsieh was involved a major re-development and revitalization project of downtown Las Vegas.

1 comment 12 interactions