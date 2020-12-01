What just happened? You can tell it's December when companies start releasing their Best of the Year awards. Google Play has joined the pack, announcing the top picks as chosen by users and editors. Reflecting the fact we all lost some sleep in 2020, Loóna won 'Best App' of the year, while the Users' Choice App went to Disney+.

Following on from YouTube's annual top trending videos, another Google service, Google Play, has revealed its top apps of the year. The coveted Best App award went to Loóna: Bedtime Calm & Relax, which promises to help you "Drift into relaxation through immersive "sleepscapes" – 3D scenes you'll explore with narration and simple interactions." In what is many people's worst year ever, being able to sleep better is something we can all appreciate.

Google Play users chose Disney+ as their app of the year. With so many confined indoors and parents looking at ways of keeping their children entertained, many streaming services in 2020 have experienced a boost in subscriber numbers and hours of content watched. Additionally, Disney+ is currently showing the second season of its flagship Star Wars spin-off, The Mandalorian, which draws in plenty of viewers.

Elsewhere, the Best for Personal Growth award included Chris Hemsworth's fitness and nutrition app Centr, while the pandemic doubtlessly played a part in Zoom becoming one of the Best Everyday Essentials apps. Disney+ also made the Best for Fun category, as did Reface—not surprising, given the number of face-swapping videos that now appear on social media.

Genshin Impact came out on top in the category of Best Games, while the excellent Brawlhalla won Best Competitive game. Joker was the Users' Choice Movie of the year (and the top-selling movie on Google from 2020), and Peter May's Lockdown was their favorite book of the year.