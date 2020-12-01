What just happened? YouTube has released its annual list of the top trending videos in the US for the year. In 2020, the number one clip was posted by a competitor to Google's service: Netflix. Titled 8:46, the nearly 30-minute long video is a stand-up set from comedian Dave Chappelle in which he addresses the murder of George Floyd and police violence against Black Americans.

Netflix is a Joke posted Chappelle's segment, named after the length of time police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on George Floyd's neck, back in June. At the time of its posting, the channel had around 1 million subscribers. Now, it boasts close to 1.7 million.

Sitting behind Chappelle in the number two position is Mark Rober's Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder. Rober's no stranger viral vids. Back in 2018, he created a booby-trapped Amazon package that covered thieves with glitter and fart spray. The video showing the perpetrators receiving karmic justice has now been viewed over 84 million times. He made a new and improved glitter bomb last year and was recently behind the world's largest Nerf gun.

In third place is Saturday Night Live's first election debate sketch, followed by jeffrreestar's We Broke Up video, and MrBeast's I Bought The World's Largest Firework ($600,000). MrBeast also took the number one spot on YouTube's Top Creators list.

YouTube includes a top trending music videos list for the year. It's led by Future's Life is Good ft. Drake, while Cardi B's and Megan Thee Stallion's WAP takes fifth place.

Top trending videos

1. 8:46 - Dave Chappelle - Netflix is a Joke

2. Building the Perfect Squirrel Proof Bird Feeder - Mark Rober

3. First Debate Cold Open - Saturday Night Live

4. We Broke Up. - jeffrreestar

5. I Bought The World's Largest Firework ($600,000) - MrBeast

6. I'm Coming Out. - NikkieTutorials

7. Minecraft Speedrunner VS 3 Hunters GRAND FINALE - Dream

8. Ricky Gervais' Monologue - 2020 Golden Globes - NBC

9. Quarantine Stereotypes - Dude Perfect

10. Some Good News with John Krasinski Ep. 1 - SomeGoodNews

Top breakout creators

1. Dream

2. Tiko

3. Chloe Ting

4. EddieVR

5. charli d'amelio

6. GeorgeNotFound

7. Dixie D'Amelio

8. Corpse Husband

9. SomeGoodNews

10. Hyram

Top creators

1. MrBeast

2. Dream

3. ZHC

4. SSSniperwolf

5. Tiko

6. Chloe Ting

7. JoshDub

8. The Royalty Family

9. LazarBeam

10. James Charles

Music videos

1. Future - Life Is Good (Official Music Video) ft. Drake

2. 6IX9INE- GOOBA (Official Music Video)

3. Lil Baby x 42 Dugg - We Paid (Official Video)

4. NLE Choppa - Walk Em Down feat. Roddy Ricch (Official Music Video)

5. Cardi B - WAP feat. Megan Thee Stallion [Official Music Video]

6. DaBaby – ROCKSTAR FT RODDY RICCH [Audio]

7. Roddy Ricch - The Box [Official Music Video]

8. Drake - Laugh Now Cry Later (Official Music Video) ft. Lil Durk

9. YoungBoy Never Broke Again - Lil Top [Official Music Video]

10. Lil Baby - The Bigger Picture (Official Music Video)