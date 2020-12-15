In brief: The Galaxy Z Fold 2 and other foldable smartphones released over the past year were just a hint of what Samsung has in store for 2021. In addition to continuing to advance the 5G movement, Samsung also plans to make foldable smartphones more affordable and wants to bring Note features to other handset lines.

Dr. TM Roh, president and head of the mobile communications business at Samsung Electronics, said in an editorial published on Tuesday that Samsung is planning to expand its portfolio of foldables in the New Year in order to reach consumers across a wider range of price points. In other words, Samsung is going to bring the cutting-edge tech to more affordable devices in the not-too-distant future.

Roh also said consumers can expect to see “super-intelligent, pro-grade camera and video capabilities in 2021.” What’s more, Samsung is planning to bring some of the most-loved features from the Galaxy Note line to other devices, which jives with rumors we have been hearing suggesting Samsung might discontinue the Note line in 2021.

The executive also used the post to highlight some of Samsung’s recent achievements, including being among the first to ship a 5G-enable smartphone and tablet. By the end of the year, Samsung expects to have roughly 20 5G devices on offer under the Galaxy brand.

Roh closed the editorial by saying he looks forward to sharing more in January, a likely nod to the annual Consumer Electronics Show which has historically taken place each January in Las Vegas. This year, the show will be presented in an all-digital format due to the ongoing pandemic.

