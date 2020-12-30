In brief: Worldwide spending on mobile apps and games surpassed $100 billion in a single year for the first time ever in 2020, supercharged by a shift in behavior that came about as a result of the global pandemic. But that’s only scratching the surface of an even bigger story involving Christmas Day spending.

According to preliminary estimates from mobile app analyst Sensor Tower, global spending on the App Store and Google Play hit $407.6 million on Christmas Day. That’s an increase of 34.5 percent year over year versus the $303 million generated in 2019 and is nearly double the amount of growth experienced last year compared to 2018.

Most of the holiday spending was on mobile games, Sensor Tower said, a category that accounted for $295.6 million of the overall haul.

Data suggests the US led consumer spending on Christmas with nearly $130 million in sales across both major app stores, representing 38.7 percent year-over-year growth.

The top mobile game in the US was Roblox, raking in an impressive $6.6 million on Christmas Day. The top non-gaming app in the US based on consumer spending was Disney+, generating $2.6 million.

The report didn't break down consumer spending by app store but based on what we already know about new device activations on Christmas Day, much of the holiday spending was likely on Apple's App Store.

Sensor Tower said it expects to have a full analysis of 2020 app spending in early January. In the meantime, feel free to check out the firm's 2020 year in review.

