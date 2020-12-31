In brief: ESPN, the self-proclaimed worldwide leader in sports, will be raising the price of its annual ESPN+ subscription by $10 starting early next year. And in related news, the Ultimate Fighting Championship will be looking to squeeze a bit more money out of its pay-per-view events. Moving forward, PPVs will command $69.99, up from the current rate of $64.99.

The cost of an annual subscription to ESPN+ will increase to $59.99 per year in 2021. Per Variety, renewals for existing subscribers will remain at $49.99 until at least March 2, 2021.

The change comes after ESPN bumped the monthly rate over the summer, from $4.99 to $5.99. Even at $59.99 a year, it’s still cheaper to opt for the annual rate versus paying month by month.

For now, the cost of Disney’s triple-play bundle, which includes Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+, will remain at $12.99 per month. Come late March 2021, however, Disney+ will be going up by $1, which will push the price of the bundle up to $13.99 per month.

Disney is the majority owner of ESPN with an 80 percent stake in the Bristol, Connecticut-based broadcaster.

The UFC was hit hard by the pandemic through the loss of live gate revenue. Undeterred, the UFC pushed forward without live crowds and was among the first major sports organizations to resume activity during the pandemic. The company has spared no expense in keeping fighters and employees safe with strict Covid protocols while entertaining millions of combat and sports enthusiasts alike.

The UFC's next PPV event is scheduled for January 23 where former lightweight champions Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier will lock horns.