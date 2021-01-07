Editor's take: The annual Consumer Electronics Show is the quintessential launch pad for over-the-top tech. The fact that this year’s event is being conducted in an all-digital format has done little to deter companies’ interest in eliciting oohs and ahhs from onlookers.

Case in point is the Mercedes-Benz MBUX Hyperscreen, a curved screen panel that’ll extend almost the entire width of the dashboard (more than 56 inches with 377 square inches of surface area) on the upcoming EQS electric sedan. It’s not one continuous display, mind you, but several displays that “appear to merge seamlessly,” the German automaker said.

An eight-core CPU alongside 24GB of RAM will power the MBUX Hyperscreen, which can support up to seven individual front passenger profiles. The glass screen covering contains scratch-resistant aluminum silicate for durability and longevity and the whole thing even has predetermined breaking points for enhanced safety in the event of a crash. A dozen actuators behind the display will provide haptic feedback when needed.

Mercedes-Benz describes the MBUX Hyperscreen as the brain and the nervous system of the car. Gorden Wagener, chief design officer for Daimler Group, said it connects to all of the vehicle’s components and communicates with them. “This allows for a new form of interactivity and individuality,” the executive added.

In addition to displaying important information about the vehicle's operation, the MBUX also leans on artificial intelligence to make personalized suggestions based on changes in the surroundings and user behavior.