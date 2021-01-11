Why it matters: HP at CES 2021 on Monday introduced a new convertible notebook that “combines what people love about their phone, tablet and PC all into one device.” It's one of the first to feature Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 chips, which could prove to be a real thorn in Intel's side in 2021.

The HP Elite Folio features a 13.5-inch touchscreen display (1,920 x 1,280) coated in Corning Gorilla Glass 5 that’s powered by a Qualcomm 8cx Gen 2 processor, up to 16GB of DDR4 and up to 512GB of NVMe SSD storage.

Elsewhere, you’ll find 802.11 AX Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE 5.0, 4G LTE and 5G wireless connectivity, two USB-C 3.2 ports, a 3.5mm combo jack, a spill-resistant full-size keyboard and an included stylus with built-in storage.

The system measures 11.76" x 9.04" x 0.63" and weighs in at 2.85 pounds. The outer covering is advertised as vegan leather, a 100 percent polyurethane (artificial) leather.

The most alluring aspect, however, is without a doubt the Arm processor.

Qualcomm announced the 8cx Gen 2 at IFA 2020 back in September as a direct rival to Intel’s laptop CPUs that can reportedly compete both in terms of overall performance and efficiency. The fanless chip in the new Elite Folio operates at 3.15GHz and is rated for up to 24.5 hours of local video playback on a single charge.

The HP Elite Folio is expected to launch sometime in February. Pricing will be revealed closer to its arrival, we’re told.