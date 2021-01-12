What just happened? Lenovo has announced four new models for its business-focused ThinkPad series, with the X1 Titanium Yoga being the star of the show. The 13.5-inch convertible, Lenovo says, is covered in titanium material and is its thinnest ThinkPad to date, coming in at just over 0.4 inches (11mm) thick. The company has also announced a Surface Pro rival in the shape of the X12 Detachable and revised its X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga models with 16:10 displays, alongside other hardware improvements.

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga 2-in-1

With a rather mouthful name, Lenovo's new and thinnest ThinkPad to date is the 13.5-inch X1 Titanium Yoga 2-in-1. It has a 3:2 aspect ratio 2K (2,256 x 1,504) touchscreen with 450 nits of brightness that Lenovo says covers 100% of the sRGB color space.

Powering the laptop under its ultra-light 2.54 lb (1.15 kg) chassis is Intel's 11th-gen Core i7 vPro silicon that can be had with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 1TB of PCIe SSD storage. In terms of I/O, the X1 Titanium's thin profile only allows for a couple of Thunderbolt 4 ports located on the left side and an audio jack on the opposite side. It's also got stylus support, though no place for storing one on board.

Other niceties include Wi-Fi 6, 5G, an HD + IR webcam with a privacy shutter, support for Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos Speaker System that should benefit content consumption alongside the flexible 360-degree hinge.

There's a 44.5Whr battery inside, which Lenovo claims should last for up to 10.9 hours on a single charge. The X1 Titanium Yoga convertible launches in the US later this month, with prices starting from $1,899.

ThinkPad X12 Detachable

Lenovo's potential rival to the recently refreshed Surface Pro 7 is the X12 Detachable, a 12.3-inch laptop/tablet hybrid with a detachable folio keyboard and a built-in kickstand. The full HD 3:2 aspect ratio display can reach up to 400 nits of brightness and features support for Lenovo's Precision Pen and Digital Pen.

It's also powered by Intel's 11th-gen Core i7 vPro processors, with support for up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. For I/O, there's 1 x Thunderbolt 4, 1 USB 3.2 Type-C, 1 x NanoSIM slot, and a combo audio jack.

The X12's detachable keyboard has backlit keys, a fingerprint reader, Lenovo's TrackPoint button, and a touchpad. It's also got a better camera setup than the aforementioned X1 Titanium Yoga, with a 5MP front-facing and an 8MP rear-facing shooter.

Lenovo claims up to 9.98 hours of battery life for the 42Whr pack in the X12 Detachable and has also subjected it to MIL-SPEC 810G testing for durability. This ThinkPad will be available to buy later in the month with prices starting at $1,149.

X1 Carbon Gen 9 and X1 Yoga Gen 6

Lenovo has given a similar hardware treatment to both of its longstanding X1 Carbon and X1 Yoga models. Both laptops have now been updated with 14-inch 16:10 displays, bigger batteries, and wider trackpads. They're also the world's first laptops to feature Dolby Voice support, a solution made to boost audio clarity and reduce listener fatigue during conference calls and meetings.

Intel's 11th-gen Core i7 vPro chips run the show here as well, with support for up to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of PCIe SSD storage. Although both models pack the same 57Whr battery, the X1 Carbon is claimed to last one-hour longer (up to 16 hours) than the X1 Yoga.

Lenovo will sell these machines starting next month, with the X1 Carbon Gen 9 starting from $1,429 and the X1 Yoga Gen 6 priced from $1,569.