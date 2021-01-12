What just happened? Lenovo at last year’s Consumer Electronics Show unveiled the ThinkBook Plus, a curious take on its traditional business-minded laptop that included a 10.8-inch E Ink display on the backside of the lid. At this year’s virtual CES, Lenovo revised the concept with a second-gen device that improves on the original in multiple categories.

The new Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i features a larger, external-facing 12-inch touchscreen E Ink display that boasts a 68 percent screen-to-body ratio and a resolution of 2,500 x 1,600. Last year’s model only had a screen-to-body ratio of 48 percent. On the flip side, you get a 13.3-inch LCD panel with a matching 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution.

It’s all powered by up to an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of LPDDR4 memory, Intel UHD graphics and up to a 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD. Battery life is rated at up to 15 hours with the standard LCD and up to 24 hours when only using the monochromatic E Ink display.

The obvious focal point here is that external display. Lenovo said the interface has been redesigned to boost usability, “now with flexible options to run productivity apps without having to open the lid.” That was one of the shortcomings from the original, so it’s good to see Lenovo addressing user concerns here.

As for the merits of whether or not an external screen is practical, well, that’ll be up for you to decide.

The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 2 i is scheduled to launch sometime this quarter starting at $1,549.