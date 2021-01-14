Something to look forward to: Samsung breaks with tradition today by holding its biannual Unpacked event in January instead of February. That means we’ll get our first official look at the Galaxy S21 line in a few hours, and you can watch the whole thing right here at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm GMT

While Samsung is expected to unveil several devices, the highlights will be the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21 Plus, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones. We’ve heard a lot about the handsets over the last few months; the most significant change could be support for the Galaxy S Pen. Although the phones don’t come with the stylus, such a move potentially makes the Note series obsolete.

In the case of the flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra, rumors claim it will up the 120 Hz screen to 144 Hz, feature a 6.8-inch Dynamic 2K AMOLED 2x Infinity-O display, and have a 5,000 mAH battery.

Image credit: @We_The_Techies

The camera module on all three phones has been redesigned, they will be powered by the Exynos 2100 or Snapdragon 888, and it looks as if Samsung is following Apple in dropping the bundled charger.

We also expect to see the S21 Ultra launch at around the same price as its high-end predecessor ($1,399), while the other models could come in cheaper than the S20 equivalents, possibly due to their plastic backs and flat rather than curved displays.

Elsewhere, the event will almost certainly see the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy SmartTag Tile-like trackers introduced, and Samsung might show off the Galaxy Z Flip 3 or Z Fold 3. Tune in later to find out.