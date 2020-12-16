What just happened? Samsung has all but confirmed that S-Pen support is coming to next year’s Galaxy S21 and Z Fold handsets, suggesting the impending end of the Note phones. But the company has reportedly denied the speculation, confirming that the long-running series will continue next year, though they could be the last Galaxy Notes.

Reports from earlier this month claimed that Samsung was preparing to kill off the Note handsets due to an overcrowded flagship lineup and their increasing similarity to the Galaxy S series.

The Note has always been aimed more at professionals through its larger screen and S-Pen support, but the gap between it and the S series has been closing for years; both the Note 20 Ultra and S20 Ultra measure 6.9 inches and share similar specs.

Yesterday, Samsung Head of Mobile Communications Business TM Roh pretty much confirmed that S-Pen support would be coming to other devices. “We’ve also been paying attention to people’s favorite aspects of the Galaxy Note experience and are excited to add some of its most well-loved features to other devices in our lineup,” he said. While not naming the stylus directly, it’s hard to think of another “favorite aspect” of the Note series.

The Note’s defining feature moving to other Samsung phones is bad news for fans, especially now the company has its Fold and Flip devices competing for consumers’ cash. However, according to a Yonhap News report (via SamMobile), there’s going to be at least one more Note series. The company is “preparing to release the next Galaxy Note series next year,” said an anonymous official within the firm. “Roh’s message does not mean that the Galaxy Note series will be discontinued,” they added.

Assuming the report is accurate, there will be a Galaxy Note 21 (or whatever it’s called) next year, but don’t be surprised if it’s the last series to carry the name.

Image credit: Framesira