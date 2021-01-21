Editor's take: Pebble founder Eric Migicovsky has launched a new app that aims to consolidate communications from 15 of the top chat apps into a single interface. If it works as advertised, the service could be incredibly convenient for those juggling chats across many apps.

With Beeper, you get a unified inbox for WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, iMessage, Twitter, Slack, Discord, Signal and Instagram, just to name a few. The complete list of supported networks is available over on Beeper’s website, and the company tells us that they plan to add new chat networks every few weeks.

Wait, iMessage on Android and Windows? According to Migicovsky, it’s possible but was tough to figure out.

Per Beeper’s FAQ, there are two ways to allow Android, Windows and Linux users to use iMessage.

“We send each user a Jailbroken iPhone with the Beeper app installed which bridges to iMessage, or if they have a Mac that is always connected to the internet, they can install the Beeper Mac app which acts as a bridge.”

Yes! That is EXACTLY what we're doing. I have 50 iPhone 4s sitting here at my desk. — Eric Migicovsky (@ericmigi) January 20, 2021

Apparently, Migicovsky isn’t kidding about sending users jailbroken iPhones, either.

Migicovsky said on Twitter that he has been using it as his default chat client for the last two years, “and there is NO going back.”

It’s worth noting that Beeper is a subscription service that commands $10 per month, which partially explains how they could afford to send out old iPhones to use as a bridge.

Interested parties can register their interest by filling out a form over on Beeper’s website. No word yet on when the service will exit the invitation phase.