Bottom line: With more people ordering goods online now than ever, thieves have taken notice. These "porch pirates" have become a real problem in some neighborhoods and while a doorbell camera won't necessarily stop a determined thief, it'll likely make many consider picking a less risky target.

Amazon’s Ring on Wednesday announced its smallest and most affordable video doorbell to date.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired might be more compact than its bigger brothers but it still measures up in terms of features and functionality. The doorbell camera affords 1080p video quality with night vision, and with live view and two-way talk with noise cancellation, you can effectively communicate with visitors in real-time.

The new camera additionally features advanced motion detection with customizable motion zones and privacy zones that can be ignored, such as your neighbor’s front door, to cut down on unwanted notifications.

As the name suggests, this is a wired model meaning it relies on your home’s existing doorbell wiring for power. Some other models are battery-powered and thus, are a bit more flexible in terms of installation. Still, so long as your property is already wired for a traditional doorbell, installation shouldn’t be too difficult. You even get a toolkit with your purchase to help with the process.

Ring’s latest is also compatible with Ring Protect, an optional subscription service that provides access to additional features like pre-roll video, rich notifications and more.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is available to pre-order as of writing for $59.99. Look for it to ship on February 24.