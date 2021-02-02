Something to look forward to: Starship Troopers is one of those fondly remembered classic 90s movies. If you ever wanted to lead Rico’s Roughnecks without the risk of being torn apart or melted by giant alien arachnids, an upcoming new RTS—Starship Troopers: Terran Command—could be the answer. A new trailer for the game done in the style of the movie’s propaganda clips has landed, and you can watch a developer livestream of the game later today.

This won’t be the first video game based on Paul Verhoeven’s Starship Troopers; there was a real-time tactics title (Starship Troopers: Terran Ascendancy) released in 2000 and a FPS in 2005.

Starship Troopers: Terran Command has been developed by The Aristocrats, the studio behind Order of Battle: World War Two. It follows the attack on Klendathu, which, as those who remember the movie will know, ended in disaster. The mobile infantry has been redeployed to the harsh desert planet of Kwalasha, where the bugs have appeared and are interfering with mining operations.

The game features a 21-mission single-player campaign, dozens of unique unit types with their own special abilities, hero units, managing dropships, base building, and more. As with the source material, the bugs have near-limitless numbers, requiring smart use of tactics and weapons to beat them back.

RTS games have been light on the ground recently. Starship Troopers: Terran Command could end that drought with a game that recalls some of the genre’s classics, including the Starcraft and Command and Conquer series.

Starship Troopers: Terran Command is set to launch in the second quarter of this year. If you'd like to know more, check out publisher Slitherine’s look at the game in its Twitch stream at 12pm ET/9am PT.