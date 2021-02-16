In a nutshell: E-reader company PocketBook has released the InkPad Color in the US and Europe, a 7.8-inch device that features the latest Kaleido panel capable of displaying up to 4,096 colors.

PocketBook says the second generation of Kaleido uses a different color filter pattern that offers better contrast and color saturation than its predecessor. The 1404 x 1872 front-lit display boasts 300 DPI for monochrome content and 100 DPI when showing colors, and the screen refresh rate has been improved. The company told The Verge that this is the first device with a new Kaleido panel to be available in the US and Europe.

Powering the InkPad Color is a 1GHz dual-core processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. There’s also an SD card for adding up to an extra 32GB of storage, handy if you’ve an extensive e-library. Buyers also get a G-sensor, cover sensors for sleep covers, Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.1, a USB-C port, a 3.5mm jack, and a 2,900 mAh battery.

Weighing in at 225g and measuring 8mm thick, the InkPad Color is undoubtedly more portable than, say, an iPad, though its functions are a lot more limited, obviously.

If you’re a heavy reader and love comics, magazines, or anything else where a color display would be an advantage over monochrome, the InkPad Color looks like a compelling buy. You can grab it from Amazon for $329. For comparison, the new Kindle Oasis, which lacks a color screen, is $269.