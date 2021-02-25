Recap: Last April, Sony launched its Play At Home initiative in an effort to encourage social distancing and give gamers something to do while stuck at home. With the pandemic persisting, Sony has decided to do even more for gamers this time around with a second season of Play At Home that'll run through June.

This year’s initiative gets under way on March 1 when Ratchet & Clank for the PlayStation 4 becomes available as a free download through the PlayStation Store. The 2016 action-adventure title from Insomniac Games will be up for grabs through March 31, so you should have plenty of time to make room for it.

You won’t need to be a PlayStation Plus subscriber to claim it, either.

Sony also revealed that they’ve partnered with Funimation to offer extended access for new subscribers. Funimation, known as Wakanim in Europe, is an anime-focused subscription service offering thousands of hours of content to watch on demand. More details on this offer will be available later this month, we’re told.

Sony said this is just the beginning of what they have in store for this year’s Play At Home campaign. More free game and entertainment offers will be shared in the coming weeks.