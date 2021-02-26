In brief: Italian games studio, Milestone Team, has revealed a new arcade racing game based on Mattel's popular Hot Wheels toy brand. The title is set for release on September 30 for PC, last and current-gen PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as the Nintendo Switch.

It's been quite a while since we were treated to a proper Hot Wheels video game, and it now looks like fans are getting their wishes answered with Hot Wheels Unleashed which comes as a result of a partnership between Mattel and Milestone Team.

The Italy-based games studio has released an action-packed trailer for its upcoming title, which despite lacking any actual gameplay footage, should give some idea of what chaos to expect. It also boasts some nice visuals, with impressive lighting and true-to-life car models, though it remains to be seen if all that eye candy actually makes it to the real game.

Refreshingly, the game will also feature offline multiplayer with a split-screen mode, in addition to several single-player and online racing modes.

Plenty of cars can be expected, with unique driving styles and traits as well as customizable livery. In true Hot Wheels fashion, vehicles will race and crash on tracks set in real-life locations with interactive environments.

Hot Wheels Unleashed will need to bring something special to the table and be stuffed with content, especially considering the $49.99 price tag for the standard game that's now up for pre-order, alongside three special versions that are rounded off by the $89.99 Ultimate Stunt Edition.