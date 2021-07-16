TechSpot is looking to hire staff writers that are driven and enthusiastic about technology in general. If you are a TechSpot reader, you will know this requires profound understanding of technical matters and the ability to write about them with accuracy and authority.

For two decades, TechSpot has remained a strong and influential voice in PC technology and we've historically hired mostly from within our ranks, with over 9 million readers coming in to keep up with the latest industry developments.

We currently have freelance openings for the following two positions:

This position requires you to be active, discovering, writing and posting news stories on a daily basis. Excellent writing and proofreading skills are a must. You will be assigned a time slot and will be free to identify stories and report on tech topics in a concise yet inquisitive manner. Creativity and a knack for picking timely and interesting topics is important. Weekend news reporter: Similar to the daily writing position, we'd like you to dedicate time to discover and report on the most interesting tech stories during weekends. Know a good story when you see it, be able to analyze what's important and report on those facts. Excellent writing and proofreading skills are a must.

Before you apply, you should know:

Relevant experience in tech journalism is important, but not a must.

Geographic location is not a constraint but native English skills are an imperative.

This is a work from home (Batcave, Fortress of Solitude, etc.) type of position... but hey, that's what everybody is doing these days.

Compensation is commensurate with article length, quality and experience.

If you're a regular reader of TechSpot, do mention this in your application.

Topics we cover on TechSpot include but are not limited to: computer hardware and software, mobile tech, internet culture, and PC gaming.

If the positions don't fit your bill, but know someone who may, you can help us by sharing this announcement with your equally tech-inclined friends.

Ready to apply?

If you are interested please fill out this form.

We’ll follow up with the candidates best suited for the job. Thank you.