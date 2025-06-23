In a nutshell: Themed PC components, especially graphics cards, are nothing new these days. What we don't often see is a prebuilt PC where almost every component is based on the same subject. In this case, it's the classic Toy Story series.

MSI has announced a team-up with Pixar and Disney as part of Toy Story's 30th anniversary. The limited-edition prebuilt PC in question features five themed components: The graphics card, motherboard, power supply, AIO liquid cooler, and the case itself.

Starting with the card, it's the Buzz Lightyear RTX 5070 Gaming Trio GPU, which was on show at Computex this year. It boasts Buzz's white and lime green colors, along with some related symbols.

The card will sit in an MSI Z890 Gaming Plus motherboard themed around Buzz's pal Woody. The mobo is covered in the cowboy's yellow and cow-print colors, and Lenny the Binoculars adorns the CMOS battery.

Powering everything is an 850W MAG A850GL power supply in the purple colors of Emperor Zurg.

MSI also uses a special version of the MAG CoreLiquid AIO cooler. Its theme is the Little Green Men promotional toy for Pizza Planet. Their famous "I have been chosen" when picked by the claw machine is printed on the side, which leads us to the case itself.

Yes, this MSI MAG PANO 110R case is based on the claw machine from the first Toy Story. There's even a joystick and button on the front, though it's hard to tell if they move or click.

As this is a full pre-built, it also includes a non-themed Intel Core Ultra 5 245K processor, 32GB of Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB MSI's Spatium M450 SSD.

If all that's not enough goodies for fans, the PC also includes a set of building blocks that spell "Toy Story," eight character figurines from the franchise, a Disney plaque featuring a collector's number (1 to 500), and a set of themed magnets.

Sadly, the PC is only available in Taiwan with no overseas shipping service available. Each of the 500 units is priced at NT$ 79,900 ($2,700), with the first 50 buyers receiving 2,000 free LINE Pay points.

The company does say that the individual components are "currently" only available in Tiawan, so they could make their way to other markets in time, allowing you to put together your own Toy Story PC, if you're into that sort of thing. No word yet on their prices.