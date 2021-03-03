Bottom line: Netflix has launched a new feature designed to help users discover (or rediscover) material from its vast catalog of comedy content. Curiously, you need to be a Netflix subscriber to use it, meaning the streaming giant isn't leveraging the feature to grow its user base but to help existing members find new stuff to watch.

Dubbed Fast Laughs, the new mobile-only feature is accessible from the bottom navigation menu in the Netflix app on iOS. Simply tap the Fast Laughs tab and full-screen clips from Netflix’s library will start playing, one after another.

Should you stumble upon a series, film or stand-up special that tickles your fancy, you can add it to your watch list or start viewing it immediately. The feature also lets you share clips individually on your favorite social media platform although apparently, others can only watch clips in the Netflix app and must be a subscriber to do so.

According to Variety, Fast Laugh videos will be shown vertically, borrowing a page from popular apps like TikTok. Up to 100 curated clips will be supplied daily, the site said.

Fast Laughs is available from today for iOS users in select countries including the US, Canada and Australia. A version for Android will enter the testing phase soon, we’re told.

Masthead credit Ian Young Nounpusher.com