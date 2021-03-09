WTF?! Do you love a chunky CPU cooler? Then this is probably your perfect partner. It could easily be mistaken for the radiator section of an AIO liquid cooler or a particularly large PSU, but no; the IceGiant ProSiphon Elite really is an air cooler that weighs 4.4 pounds.

We've seen some meaty CPU air coolers in the past: Noctua has its 3.3-pound fanless cooler, there's Thermalright's 4.1-pound True Copper passive heatsink, and CoolerMaster's 1.9-pound V8. The IceGiant ProSiphon Elite, which was recently released to the consumer market, weighs 4.4 pounds (2 kilograms), so you're going to need a sturdy motherboard and roomy case for this one.

The monstrous cooler packs four 120mm fans and uses only gravity-driven, two-phase CPU cooling. It works by pulling heat from the processor and using it to boil liquid inside the vapor chamber. This vapor flows up to the condenser, where it's turned back into liquid that falls into the evaporator and the whole cycle begins again.

Rather than using water, the cooler is filled with dielectric fluid that won't damage your equipment in the event of leakage. The company notes that the only moving parts are the fans, so there's less chance of failure, and no sludge buildup should ensure consistent performance. It also comes with a 10-year guarantee.

The unit's overall dimensions measure 164mm x 251mm x 104mm, and it's compatible with AMD's AM4, TR4, and sTRX4 sockets and Intel's 115x, 1200, 2011/2066, and 1366 sockets. That size and tech do come at a premium: $169.99.

Check out Linus Tech Tips' look at a pre-production model in the video below.