What just happened? Now that Microsoft has completed its acquisition of Bethesda-owner ZeniMax Media, PC gamers are reaping the benefits. Thirteen games from the Redmond firm's newly acquired library have just landed on Xbox Game Pass for PC, including Fallout 4, Prey, and The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition.

Earlier this week, Microsoft's $7.5 billion ZeniMax purchase was approved by the SEC and the European Commission, meaning more Bethesda games for the $10 per month Game Pass subscription service for PC.

There are actually twenty new Bethesda games on Game Pass, but several were already available on the PC version of the service: Doom Eternal, Fallout 76, Rage 2, Dishonored 2, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Joining that list are:

Dishonored

Doom (1993)

Doom 64

Doom 2

Doom 3

Fallout 4

Prey

The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind

The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion

The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition

The Evil Within

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

There are a few interesting additions. Tango Gameworks' The Evil Within arrived in 2014 to some mixed reviews, but it's worth checking out if you're a subscriber who enjoys horror/survival games.

Prey is an excellent immersive sim in the Bioshock mold, one you should definitely try if you've never had the chance. The two Wolfenstein games are great fun, while the Elder Scrolls titles remain classics. Sadly, Fallout: New Vegas and The Elder Scrolls Online only arrived on the console version of Xbox Game Pass.

The Microsoft acquisition also means some future Bethesda games will be Xbox/PC exclusives, and there's speculation that the Bethesda.net launcher will be discontinued.