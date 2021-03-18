Editor's take: More than anything, a demonstration like this shows the potential of a game such as Breath of the Wild with cutting-edge technology applied. Perhaps one day, Nintendo will release a remastered version of the game on a future machine that approaches this level of fluidity.

Even now, more than four years after its launch, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (BOTW) remains one of the most visually impressive games on the Nintendo Switch. As we’ve seen before, the game has lots of potential when you step beyond the limitations of the modestly-powered Switch.

That fact is on display once again courtesy of Digital Dreams. The YouTube channel has put together a stunning demonstration of the game running at up to 8K resolution with ray tracing. How’s this wizardry possible, you ask?

Digital Dreams is using the Wii U version of BOTW and an emulator called Cemu to play the game on PC.

As you might have suspected, powerful hardware is also needed to obtain this level of eye candy. The test system this footage was captured on consists of an AMD Ryzen 9 3900X, an Asus TUF RTX 3090 and 32GB of Corsair Vengeance memory.

