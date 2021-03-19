Editor's take: The new Nook 10" HD tablet is the first product to emerge from a collaboration between Barnes & Noble and Lenovo. The latter has plenty of experience in the hardware sector, having produced a range of Android tablets over the past decade. This particular model won't blaze any trails, but for Barnes & Noble, it's probably best to focus on content and leave the hardware to a more experienced partner.

It’s been more than two years since Barnes & Noble dropped its last Nook tablet, leaving some to speculate that perhaps the company was gearing up to pull out of the market. The bookseller shot down any such thoughts with the recent introduction of a new Nook tablet scheduled to launch early next month.

Barnes & Noble partnered with Lenovo to help them build the new Nook 10” HD Tablet. As the name suggests, it features a 10.1-inch HD IPS touch-enabled display and comes with 32GB of onboard storage that’s expandable via microSD card slot.

The unit features a full metal body with a screen-to-body ratio of 85 percent. It additionally features front and rear cameras, Bluetooth connectivity and dual speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. Battery life is rated at up to 10 hours of web browsing on a single charge. The slate tips the scales at just 420g (0.9 pounds), Barnes & Noble said.

Detailed specifications, including information on the tablet's processor, weren't mentioned in today's announcement.

Interested parties can pick up the Nook 10” HD Tablet starting in early April, online and in stores, for $129.99.